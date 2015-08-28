UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 28 Van de Velde NV :
* H1 REBITDA increased by 6.3 pct, from 34.2 million euros ($38.2 million) to 36.4 million euros
* H1 net profit 22.0 million euros versus 5.0 million euros year ago
* Expects a rise in wholesale over the whole year 2015
* Expects a rise in REBITDA for 2015 on a comparable basis
* On an annual basis, this REBITDA rise will in terms of percentage be lower than the 11 pct reported at half-year
* Board of directors decides to distribute an interim dividend of 1.35 euros per share in autumn 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1LAePAw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.