Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 28 Tele Polska Holding SA :
* Q2 revenue 34.3 million zlotys ($9.1 million) versus 63.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 operating profit 697,000 zlotys versus 3.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 465,000 zlotys versus 2.3 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7756 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order