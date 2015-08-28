BRIEF-root9b Holdings enters into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
Aug 28 4fun Media SA :
* H1 revenue 9.6 million zlotys ($2.6 million) versus 13.9 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating profit 1.3 million zlotys versus 3.7 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit 1.2 million zlotys versus 3.1 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 EBITDA 2.3 million zlotys versus 5.4 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7680 zlotys)
* Former president, and CEO Peter Liguori's fy 2016 total compensation was $7.7 million versus $8.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing