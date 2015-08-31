BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne
Aug 31 Pani Teresa Medica SA :
* H1 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($399,893.36) versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 revenue 10.0 million zlotys versus 10.7 million zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.7510 zlotys)
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.