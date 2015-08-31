BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne
Aug 31 Bioton SA :
* H1 revenue 190.3 million zlotys ($50.73 million) versus 156.5 million zlotys year ago
* H1 operating profit 5.7 million zlotys versus 8.7 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net profit 810,000 zlotys versus 814,000 zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.7510 zlotys)
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.