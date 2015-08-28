Aug 28 La Doria SpA :

* H1 revenue 378.7 million euros ($425.24 million) versus 314.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 13.5 million euros versus 7.4 million euros a year ago

* Board approves the merger plan for the incorporation of its wholly owned unit Pa.fi.al. Srl and its subsidiaries

* Sees revenue and margins to significantly grow in FY 2015 thanks both to organic growth and acquisition of Pa.fi.al. Srl

