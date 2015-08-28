Aug 28 Tethys Petroleum Ltd
* Received a revised non- binding and highly conditional
proposal from nostrum
* Received expressions of interest from several other
parties in relation to a variety of potential corporate
transactions
* Nostrum proposal provides for a price of c$0.147 per
tethys share, satisfied in fully paid ordinary shares in nostrum
* Nostrum has requested a period of exclusivity ending at
23:59 london time on september 14, 2015
* Is continuing talks with nostrum, but intends to pursue
discussions with other interested parties at this stage
