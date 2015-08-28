Aug 28 Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Received a revised non- binding and highly conditional proposal from nostrum

* Received expressions of interest from several other parties in relation to a variety of potential corporate transactions

* Nostrum proposal provides for a price of c$0.147 per tethys share, satisfied in fully paid ordinary shares in nostrum

* Nostrum has requested a period of exclusivity ending at 23:59 london time on september 14, 2015

* Is continuing talks with nostrum, but intends to pursue discussions with other interested parties at this stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: