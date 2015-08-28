HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 5:31 p.m. EDT/2131 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Aug 28 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* Sees fy heps up 10% to 15% to between 1118.0 cents and 1168.9 cents
* Sees fy nheps up 12% to 17% to between 1191.9 cents and 1245.1 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
WASHINGTON, March 24 President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback on Friday in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.