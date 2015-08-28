UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 28 Centro Hl Distribuzione SpA :
* H1 net loss 839,000 euros ($936,575.70) versus loss 1.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 2.9 million euros versus 2.6 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.