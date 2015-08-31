Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Power Media SA :
* H1 revenue 5.2 million zlotys ($1.4 million) versus 4.6 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss of 1,000 zlotys versus profit 222,000 zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating profit 2,000 zlotys versus 192,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7524 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order