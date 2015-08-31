BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :
* H1 adjusted revenues of $22.3 million (up 25.4 percent in constant currency to $26.2 million)
* H1 adjusted EBIT of $3.2 million ($4.1 million in constant currency)
* Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. to acquire SHL Telemedicine Ltd. for 10.5 Swiss francs in cash per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.