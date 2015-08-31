Aug 31 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* Net liquid fund position amounted to 132 million Swiss francs ($137.59 million) as per 30 June 2015 and after deducting the customer advance payments the net debt position amounted to -468 million francs

* Estimated net debt position for year end 2015 improves to -200 million to -250 million francs