Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 INVL Technology AB :
* H1 net loss 257,000 euros ($288,997) versus profit of 796,000 euros year ago
* H1 revenue 111,000 euros versus nill during same period in 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1JGd94B
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order