BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 Arcoma AB :
* Q2 net sales down 37 pct to 25.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.99 million)
* Q2 EBITDA loss 4.5 million crowns versus profit 3.0 million crowns year ago
* Outlook for sales in H2 is in line with Arcoma's long-term goal of growth of 10-15 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4247 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.