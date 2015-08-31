Aug 31 Mycronic publ AB :

* Has received order for a mask writer

* The system, sold to a customer in Asia, is scheduled to be delivered during the second half of 2016

* Says price level for a replacement mask writer built on the Prexision platform is normally in the range of $12-16 million depending on the configuration and type of machine traded in

