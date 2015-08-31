Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Micro Systemation publ AB :
* Receives order for XRY Kiosk from The Metropolitan Police Service in London
* Order value is over 5.5 million Swedish crowns ($652,316) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4315 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order