Aug 31 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :

* Buys 100 percent stake in OSS Unternehmensberatung AG for 226,886 Swiss francs ($236,388.83)

* OSS Unternehmensberatung AG is specialized in IT consulting for financial institutions

* In the next weeks, OSS Unternehmensberatung AG will be merged with pre-existing Swiss unit Targit Switzerland to create Be TSE Switzerland

