Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Idex ASA :
* Board member Andrew James MecLeod acquired 82,000 shares in Idex ASA, at an average price of 7.63 Norwegian crowns ($0.9228) per share on Aug. 28, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2682 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order