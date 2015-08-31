BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 Diamyd Medical AB :
* Diamyd Medical licenses candidate drug for diabetes and gluten intolerance
* Has entered into an exclusive license agreement for using gluten protein gliadin for treatment and prevention of type 1 diabetes
* Aims at evaluating combination regimens of gliadin with compounds and antigens, such as for example GABA and GAD
* Says world market for a successful new drug for treatment and prevention of autoimmune diabetes and gluten intolerance (celiac disease) is considered to be several billion US dollars
* License deal was made directly between Diamyd Medical and inventors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.