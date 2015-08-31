BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne
Aug 31 BioPorto A/S :
* Initiates private placement of up to 11,724,750 new shares to selected institutional and financial investors
* Subscription price is 2.40 Danish crowns
* Expected total proceeds from share issue will amount to 28,139,400 crowns ($4.24 million) at a full subscription
* Offering is equivalent to 9.9 pct of BioPorto's registered share capital before the capital increase
($1 = 6.6400 Danish crowns)
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.