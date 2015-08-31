BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne
Aug 31 SciBase AB :
* Scibase's US reader study shows significant improvement in detection of melanoma using Nevisense
* With results from study, SciBase can now compile their complete application
* Can now finalize its pre-market approval (PMA) application, which is scheduled for submission before end of 2015
Results from study show that addition of Nevisense significantly improved ability of US dermatologists to accurately detect melanoma

March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.