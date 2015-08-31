UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 31 Murmanskiy Tralovyi Flot PJSC :
* H1 net profit of 757 million roubles ($11.42 million)versus 200 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue of 7.49 billion roubles versus 3.32 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1FbaKOg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2605 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.