Aug 31 Powerland AG :

* H1 group revenues of 60.6 million euros ($67.96 million), this corresponds to a decrease of 36 pct compared to last year's figure

* Maintains its conservative outlook about 2015

* At 8.5 million euros, H1 group EBIT decreased by 26 pct as against first half year of 2014

* H1 net profit of Powerland Group came in at 5.6 million euros, representing a 31 pct decrease compared to H1 2014