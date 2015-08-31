Aug 31 Ipsen SA :

* Ipsen announces publication in the Lancet Neurology of the results of the Phase III randomized study (nct01313299) showing efficacy and safety of dysport (abobotulinumtoxina) in adult patients with upper limb spasticity

* New study met primary endpoint (Modified Ashworth Scale, MAS) and first secondary endpoint of Physician Global Assessment (PGA) in patients injected in different upper limb muscle groups (fingers, wrist, elbow or/and shoulder) according to patient disease presentation as Dysport shows muscle tone reduction and clinical benefit

* Efficacy on active movements, spasticity, passive function and ease of applying splints was demonstrated in a statistically and clinically significant manner as compared to placebo

* Efficacy was observed as early as one week post-injection and lasted up to 20 weeks in some patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)