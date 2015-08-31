BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 Centrum Medyczne Enel-Med SA :
* H1 revenue 114.5 million zlotys ($30.5 million) versus 108.9 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating profit 1.3 million zlotys versus 37.7 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit 1.5 million zlotys versus 39.2 million zlotys a year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7543 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.