Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Heliospectra publ AB :
* H1 revenue up 113 percent to 4.0 million Swedish crowns ($474,873)
* H1 operating loss 14.1 million crowns versus loss 18.9 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4233 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order