Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Anoto Group AB :
* Says files patent infringement suits against NeoLAB Corporation, a unit of NeoLAB Convergence, and Uchida Yoko Co. Ltd
* Says is seeking all available remedies, including but not limited to injunctive relief against importation of NeoLAB's pen products and notebooks
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order