Aug 31 Anoto Group AB :

* Says files patent infringement suits against NeoLAB Corporation, a unit of NeoLAB Convergence, and Uchida Yoko Co. Ltd

* Says is seeking all available remedies, including but not limited to injunctive relief against importation of NeoLAB's pen products and notebooks

