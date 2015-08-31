BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 Exini Diagnostics AB :
* Q2 net sales 1.1 million Swedish crowns ($130,247) versus 6.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 3.7 million crowns versus profit 1.4 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4455 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.