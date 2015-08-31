Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Ideal Group SA :
* Q2 net profit at 0.19 million euros ($212,800.00) versus 0.31 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 3.39 million euros versus 1.07 million euros year ago
* Q2 turnover at 8.79 million euros versus 9.07 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA at 0.42 million euros versus 0.47 million euros year ago
