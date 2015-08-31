Aug 31 Zinzino AB :

* Q2 operating profit 5.6 million Swedish crowns ($660,673) versus 3.5 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating margin 5.0 pct versus 4.4 pct year ago

* Q2 total adjusted revenue 112.2 million crowns versus 79.6 million crowns year ago

* In H2 will launch new product concepts that the company believes will help it achieve targets - sales growth in excess of 25 percent over 3-year period and improved earnings every year

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4762 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)