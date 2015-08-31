Aug 31 Parken Sport & Entertainment A/S :

* There are identified market rumors that F.C. København is planning to sell football player Daniel Amartey to French club Olympique de Marseille

* F.C. Købehavn can confirm that it has received an offer of Daniel Amartey from Olympique de Marseille

* There are ongoing negotiations between the parties

