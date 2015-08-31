UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 31 Solar Company SA :
* Q2 revenue 34.3 million zlotys ($9.1 million) versus 34.1 million zlotys year on year
* Q2 net loss of 480,000 zlotys versus profit of 1.2 million zlotys year on year
* Q2 operating profit loss of 519,000 zlotys versus profit of 1.5 million zlotys year on year
* H1 revenue 68.8 million zlotys versus 69.0 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating loss 3.1 million zlotys versus profit 2.0 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss 2.5 million zlotys versus profit 1.6 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7648 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.