Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Profile Systems And Software Sa
* Reports H1 net profit of 0.52 million euros ($582,452.00) versus 0.28 million euros a year ago
* H1 ebitda is flat at 1.34 million euros
* H1 turnover is 4.08 million euros versus 4.49 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1VrUOke Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order