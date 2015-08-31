Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Centric Holdings Sa
* Reports Q2 net loss of 0.80 million euros ($894,960.00) versus net profit of 0.51 million euros a year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss is 0.51 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 0.88 million euros a year ago
* Q2 turnover is 227.88 million euros versus 260.51 million euros a year ago
* Says net cash on June 30 was 2.67 million euros versus 1.98 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1JrSDWh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order