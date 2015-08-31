Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Intracom Holdings SA
* H1 2015 EBITDA at 15.5 million euros ($17.38 million), up 127 percent versus year ago
* H1 2015 turnover at 184.4 million euros versus 167.6 million euros year ago
* H1 2015 net profit at 1 million euros versus net loss of 5 million euros year ago
Source text for: bit.ly/1NIoQir
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order