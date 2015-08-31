BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 Vidavo Health Telematics SA :
* H1 2015 turnover at 0.37 million euros ($414,696.00) versus 0.32 million euros year ago
* H1 2015 net profit at 0.05 million euros versus 0.10 million euros year ago
* H1 2015 EBITDA at 0.12 million euros versus 0.17 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 0.29 million euros versus 0.50 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Uhh2bx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.