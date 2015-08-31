BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne
Aug 31 Alk Abello A/S :
* Obtains European approval for its house dust mite sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet (HDM SLIT-tablet) against allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.