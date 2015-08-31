UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 31 Synergy Group PJSC :
* H1 net revenue 13.02 billion roubles ($194.64 million), up 18 pct versus year ago
* H1 EBITDA 1.42 billion roubles, up 9 pct versus year ago
* H1 net profit 98 million roubles versus 275 million roubles year ago
* Says net profit decreased by 64 pct due to rocketed financial costs, which result from the significant increase of interest rates upon loans and bank guarantees
* Says according to its expectations, these costs will be reduced in line with the reduction of the key interest rate by the Central Bank of Russia Source text: bit.ly/1NRPRiq Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.8925 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.