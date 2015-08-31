BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne
Aug 31 Athens Medical Centre Commercial SA :
* Q2 turnover at 39.07 million euros ($43.86 million) versus 40.38 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss at 1.66 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 10.00 million euros year ago
* Q2 net loss at 5.75 million euros versus net profit of 3.00 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 4.03 million euros versus 4.03 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1fR4RiO
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.