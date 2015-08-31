BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 Lavipharm SA :
* Q2 2015 turnover at 6.17 million euros ($6.9 million) versus 7.79 million euros year ago
* Q2 2015 net loss at 3.24 million euros versus 20.23 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 2.09 million euros versus 1.84 million euros year ago
* Q2 2015 EBITDA loss at 0.55 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 8.58 million euros year ago
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.