BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs AS :
* H1 net sales 2.9 million euros ($3.3 million) versus 5.5 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss of 124,611 euros versus profit of 1.2 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1KnvuKr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.