Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Euroconsultants SA :
* Q2 2015 EBITDA at 0.21 million euros ($235,347) versus 0.14 million euros year ago
* Q2 2015 turnover at 1.42 million euros versus 1.61 million euros year ago
* Q2 2015 net profit at 0.02 million euros versus net loss of 0.04 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 0.43 million euros versus 0.47 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1JwLwOu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order