Aug 31 Euronext:

* Eon Motors Group decided to proceed to a capital increase through an issue of new shares with preferential subscription rights

* Eon Motors Group to issue maximum of 400,000 new shares at 2.50 euros ($2.80) per security

* Subscription ratio 9 new shares for 19 rights

* Subscription period from Sept. 2 - 17 inclusive