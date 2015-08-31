Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Memscap SA :
* Reports H1 net profit of 0.5 million euros ($560,050.00) versus 0.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA amounts to 1.1 million euros compared to 0.4 million euros for H1 2014
* Intends to pursue in H2 its actions strengthening its net profit and operating cash flows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order