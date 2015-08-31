BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 Synektik SA :
* H1 revenue 17.0 million zlotys versus 27.5 million zlotys ($7.29 million) year on year
* H1 net loss 3.9 million zlotys versus profit 1.1 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7747 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.