Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Talex SA :
* Reports H1 net profit of 526,000 zlotys ($139,764) versus 3.0 million zlotys year on year
* H1 revenue is 46.3 million zlotys versus 39.2 million zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7635 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order