BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne
Aug 31 Ab Science SA :
* Reports H1 total net loss of 13.0 million euros ($14.6 million), as compared to a loss of 7.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss amounts to 12.4 mln euros, as compared with 6.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 turnover is 1.3 million euros, up 23 percent when compared with H1 2014
* Says cash position at June 30 reflected 25.1 million euros, at same level compared with the same date a year ago
($1 = 0.8922 euros)
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.