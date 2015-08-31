Aug 31 Onxeo SA :

* Capital increase in Onxeo resulting from the exercise of share subscription options from employees

* New shares were fully paid up in cash

* Increased its share capital by a nominal amount of 4,357.50 euros ($4,885.6) following issue of 830 shares

(Gdynia Newsroom)