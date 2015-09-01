Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1 BE Semiconductor Industries NV :
* Announced receipt of orders aggregating approximately $7 million for 8 thermo compression bonders ("TCB") from a large North American semiconductor producer
* Recent TCB order is part of a larger program for which Besi has received to date over 30 TCB orders for non-volatile memory applications Source text: bit.ly/1O4VWpJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order