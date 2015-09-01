Sept 1 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc :

* Confirms it has also now received a revised proposal from 888 Holdings Plc

* Board of Bwin.Party is evaluating this proposal, together with that received from GVC, and intends to consult with its key shareholders in coming days

* Board's unanimous recommendation of 888's offer, which was announced on July 17 2015, remains unchanged

* Revised proposal is subject to a number of pre-conditions (which can be waived in whole or in part by 888)